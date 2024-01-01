Alpine Historical Park

The Interior

This park preserves several buildings, including the Chickaloon Bunkhouse, the spirit house of Ahtna Indian John Goodlataw (a spirit house is a blend of indigenous holy lodge and Russian Orthodox place of worship), and the original Sutton post office, which now houses a museum. The 6-acre park makes for a good picnic spot.

