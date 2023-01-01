Nancy Lake State Recreation Area

Located along the Nancy Lake Pkwy, jutting off George Parks Hwy at Mile 67.3, this state recreation area is one of Alaska’s few flat, lake-studded parks, offering camping, fishing, canoeing and hiking. Although it lacks the dramatic scenery of the country to the north, the 22,685-acre area can be peaceful on weekdays – and thronging with Anchorage and Mat-Su residents on weekends. Download a map of the park from the website, as the area can be confusing.

The recreation area offers two campgrounds accessible by road, many backcountry campsites and 13 public-use cabins (per night $45 to $70) spread around the park. Reserve the latter through the Alaska Division of Parks, online or in person at its Wasilla office. Tent camping costs $20.