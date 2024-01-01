Kodiak's 'other' harbor is on Near Island (cross the bridge from downtown) and is a great place to look for sea lions and eagles.
St Herman Harbor
Kodiak Island
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park
3.69 MILES
This military fort, 4.5 miles northeast of Kodiak, off Monashka Bay Rd, was built by the US Army during WWII to defend against a Japanese invasion that…
Alutiiq Museum & Archaeological Repository
0.46 MILES
The Alutiiqs (not to be confused with the Aleuts) are the subject of this brilliant Alaska Native museum. They were the original inhabitants of the Kodiak…
Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
0.33 MILES
This excellent visitor center focuses on the Kodiak brown bear, the most famous resident of the refuge, with an exhibit room that’s especially well suited…
24.69 MILES
At the end of Pasagshak Rd, the cliffs on each side of this remote beach are lined with bowling-ball-sized concretions (where sand and silt has been…
0.35 MILES
Housed in the oldest Russian structure in Alaska, across the street from the visitor center, the Baranov Museum fills Erskine House, which the Russians…
0.35 MILES
The pulse of this city can be found in its two boat harbors. St Paul Boat Harbor is downtown and the larger of the two. Begin with the Harbor Walkway,…
Kodiak Fisheries Research Center
0.4 MILES
Opened in 1998 using funds from the Exxon-Valdez oil spill settlements, the center has an interesting lobby that includes displays about local marine life…
0.42 MILES
Near the Alutiiq Museum on Mission Rd, Holy Resurrection Church serves the oldest Russian Orthodox parish in the New World, established in 1794. The…
Nearby Kodiak Island attractions
1. Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
0.33 MILES
This excellent visitor center focuses on the Kodiak brown bear, the most famous resident of the refuge, with an exhibit room that’s especially well suited…
0.35 MILES
Housed in the oldest Russian structure in Alaska, across the street from the visitor center, the Baranov Museum fills Erskine House, which the Russians…
0.35 MILES
The pulse of this city can be found in its two boat harbors. St Paul Boat Harbor is downtown and the larger of the two. Begin with the Harbor Walkway,…
0.38 MILES
A series of interesting interpretive displays line the boardwalk above the docks.
5. Kodiak Fisheries Research Center
0.4 MILES
Opened in 1998 using funds from the Exxon-Valdez oil spill settlements, the center has an interesting lobby that includes displays about local marine life…
6. Holy Resurrection Cathedral
0.42 MILES
Near the Alutiiq Museum on Mission Rd, Holy Resurrection Church serves the oldest Russian Orthodox parish in the New World, established in 1794. The…
7. Alutiiq Museum & Archaeological Repository
0.46 MILES
The Alutiiqs (not to be confused with the Aleuts) are the subject of this brilliant Alaska Native museum. They were the original inhabitants of the Kodiak…
0.49 MILES
Reached as soon as you cross the bridge, this small park is laced with easy, forested trails that converge at a stairway to the shoreline. At low tide you…