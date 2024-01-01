St Herman Harbor

Kodiak Island

Kodiak's 'other' harbor is on Near Island (cross the bridge from downtown) and is a great place to look for sea lions and eagles.

  • Landscape in Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park.

    Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park

    3.69 MILES

    This military fort, 4.5 miles northeast of Kodiak, off Monashka Bay Rd, was built by the US Army during WWII to defend against a Japanese invasion that…

  • Fossil Beach

    Fossil Beach

    24.69 MILES

    At the end of Pasagshak Rd, the cliffs on each side of this remote beach are lined with bowling-ball-sized concretions (where sand and silt has been…

  • Baranov Museum

    Baranov Museum

    0.35 MILES

    Housed in the oldest Russian structure in Alaska, across the street from the visitor center, the Baranov Museum fills Erskine House, which the Russians…

  • St Paul Boat Harbor

    St Paul Boat Harbor

    0.35 MILES

    The pulse of this city can be found in its two boat harbors. St Paul Boat Harbor is downtown and the larger of the two. Begin with the Harbor Walkway,…

  • Kodiak Fisheries Research Center

    Kodiak Fisheries Research Center

    0.4 MILES

    Opened in 1998 using funds from the Exxon-Valdez oil spill settlements, the center has an interesting lobby that includes displays about local marine life…

  • Holy Resurrection Cathedral

    Holy Resurrection Cathedral

    0.42 MILES

    Near the Alutiiq Museum on Mission Rd, Holy Resurrection Church serves the oldest Russian Orthodox parish in the New World, established in 1794. The…

