Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park

This military fort, 4.5 miles northeast of Kodiak, off Monashka Bay Rd, was built by the US Army during WWII to defend against a Japanese invasion that never came. In the end, Kodiak’s lousy weather kept the Japanese bombers away from the island. The fort is now a 186-acre state historical park, sitting majestically on the cliffs above scenic Monashka Bay.

Between its pair of 8in guns is Ready Ammunition Bunker, which stored 400 rounds of ammunition during the war. Today it contains the small Kodiak Military History Museum.

Just as interesting as the gun emplacements are the tidal pools found along the park’s rocky shorelines, where an afternoon can be spent searching for sea creatures.