Housed in the oldest Russian structure in Alaska, across the street from the visitor center, the Baranov Museum fills Erskine House, which the Russians built in 1808 as a storehouse for precious sea-otter pelts. Today it holds many items from the Russian period of Kodiak’s history, along with fine examples of Alutiiq basketry and carvings.

A set of notebooks covers Katmai’s historical events, including the 1964 tsunami, volcanic eruptions and both World Wars. The gift shop is particularly interesting, offering a wide selection of matreshkas (nesting dolls), brass samovars and other Russian crafts.