Baranov Museum

Kodiak Island

Housed in the oldest Russian structure in Alaska, across the street from the visitor center, the Baranov Museum fills Erskine House, which the Russians built in 1808 as a storehouse for precious sea-otter pelts. Today it holds many items from the Russian period of Kodiak’s history, along with fine examples of Alutiiq basketry and carvings.

A set of notebooks covers Katmai’s historical events, including the 1964 tsunami, volcanic eruptions and both World Wars. The gift shop is particularly interesting, offering a wide selection of matreshkas (nesting dolls), brass samovars and other Russian crafts.

