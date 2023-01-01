Alutiiq Museum & Archaeological Repository

The Alutiiqs (not to be confused with the Aleuts) are the subject of this brilliant Alaska Native museum. They were the original inhabitants of the Kodiak archipelago and many of them remain members of the Russian Orthodox Church. Like many native groups, their population was decimated during the 19th century, and the museum protects some precious native heritage.

There’s information on the Alutiiq language (now being taught again in local schools), exhibits on harpoons and tools, masked dancing and details of some 1000-year-old petroglyphs found in the archipelago.