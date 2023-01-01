Fossil Beach

At the end of Pasagshak Rd, the cliffs on each side of this remote beach are lined with bowling-ball-sized concretions (where sand and silt has been cemented in minerals), the fossils of ancient shells and other protuberances from the past. Head out during low tide and you can make your way around the easternmost cliff to spot more fossils entombed in the sandstone. Keep an eye out for the herd of scraggly bison that roam the area.

For a bit of WWII history, make your way up the hillside just to the left from where the road ends. At the top, you'll see a series of bunkers and the remains of a searchlight station on Narrow Cape.