At the south end of Douglas is this park sometimes known as 'Sandy Beach' – possibly a more apt name. This is the Juneau area's best stretch of sand, fronted by a tiny island and backed by 2000-year-old Tlingit fish traps snaking the mudflats and a rock with petroglyphs carved on it. There are also volleyball nets, a picnic shelter and a kid's playground.

The Treadwell Mine Historical Trail starts nearby.