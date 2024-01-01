Museo y Archivo Histórico Municipal

Montevideo

This free historical museum on Ciudad Vieja's main square displays 18th-century paintings of Montevideo and other artifacts from the city's early days.

  • A visitor looks at a painting by Colombian artist Fernando Botero during an exhibition of painters from Uruguay, Mexico and Colombia at the Museum of Visual Arts in Montevideo on March 22, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Miguel ROJO (Photo credit should read MIGUEL ROJO/AFP/Getty Images)

    Museo Nacional de Artes Visuales

    2.22 MILES

    Uruguay’s largest collection of paintings is housed here in Parque Rodó. The spacious rooms are graced with works by Blanes, Cúneo, Figari, Gurvich,…

  • (GERMANY OUT) Teatro Solis (Solis Theatre), Uruguay's oldest theatre, built in 1856, located in Plaza Independencia. (Photo by Rolf Schulten/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

    Teatro Solís

    0.13 MILES

    Just off Plaza Independencia, elegant Teatro Solís is Montevideo’s premier performance space. First opened in 1856, and completely renovated during the…

  • 'Parilla' Barbeque Restaurant In The Mercado Del Puerto, Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by: Julio Etchart/Majority World/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

    Mercado del Puerto

    0.52 MILES

    No visitor should miss Montevideo’s old port market building, at the foot of Pérez Castellano; the building's impressive wrought-iron superstructure…

  • Montevideo, Montevideo, Uruguay, South America

    Museo del Gaucho

    0.44 MILES

    Housed in the ornate Palacio Heber, this museum eloquently conveys the deep attachments between the gauchos, their animals and the land. Its superb…

  • View of the Palacio Salvo in Montevideo, Uruguay, on May 29, 2008. The Palacio Salvo, built in 1928 and designed by Italian architect Mario Palanti, has now set up as a symbol of the country's prosperity years in the 20th century. AFP PHOTO/Miguel Rojo MORE IN IMAGE FORUM / AFP PHOTO / MIGUEL ROJO (Photo credit should read MIGUEL ROJO/AFP/Getty Images)

    Palacio Salvo

    0.25 MILES

    On the east side of the Plaza Independencia, the 26-story structure with the crazy beehive hairdo is Palacio Salvo, the continent's tallest building when…

  • Saturday flea maket at Plaza Constitucion

    Plaza Matriz

    0.05 MILES

    Also known as Plaza Constitución, this leafy square was the heart of colonial Montevideo. On its west side stands the Iglesia Matriz, Montevideo’s oldest…

  • Montevideo, Uruguay Parliament Building

    Palacio Legislativo

    1.37 MILES

    Dating from 1908, and still playing host to Uruguay’s Asamblea General (legislative branch), the three-story neoclassical parliament building is also open…

  • Plaza Independencia

    Plaza Independencia

    0.18 MILES

    Montevideo's largest downtown plaza commemorates independence hero José Artigas with a 17m, 30-ton statue and the subterranean Mausoleo de Artigas, where…

Nearby Montevideo attractions

1. Cabildo

0.01 MILES

Opposite the Iglesia Matriz is the Cabildo, a neoclassical stone structure finished in 1812.

2. Plaza Matriz

0.05 MILES

Also known as Plaza Constitución, this leafy square was the heart of colonial Montevideo. On its west side stands the Iglesia Matriz, Montevideo’s oldest…

3. Museo de los Andes

0.05 MILES

Opened in 2013, this unique museum documents the 1972 Andean plane crash (made famous in the book Alive!) that cost 29 Uruguayans their lives and…

4. Museo Figari

0.08 MILES

One of Ciudad Vieja’s newest museums is devoted to Uruguayan painter Pedro Figari, whose landscapes and portraits masterfully convey a sense of Uruguayan…

5. Museo Torres García

0.08 MILES

This museum showcases the work of 20th-century Uruguayan painter Torres García, and has revolving exhibitions featuring other contemporary artists.

6. Iglesia Matriz

0.1 MILES

Opposite the Cabildo on Plaza Matriz is the Iglesia Matriz, Montevideo's oldest public building. It was begun in 1784 and completed in 1799.

7. Puerta de la Ciudadela

0.11 MILES

At the west end of the Plaza Independencia is the Puerta de la Ciudadela, a stone gateway that is one of the only remnants of the colonial citadel…

8. Museo Gurvich

0.12 MILES

In the heart of Ciudad Vieja's main pedestrian thoroughfare, this museum is devoted to Lithuanian-born Constructivist artist José Gurvich (1927–74), who…