Western Ukraine
More quintessentially Ukrainian than the rest of the country, and distinctly more European, the west is all about its largest city, the Galician capital of Lviv. An emerging tourist magnet, the city is a truly captivating place, rich in historic architecture and with an indulgent coffee-house culture. Once off the beaten track, Lviv now welcomes tens of thousands of foreign tourists who fill the main square night and day. Away from the city centre piecemeal gentrification has made only small dents in its shabby authenticity.
The Soviets ruled for only 50 years here, making the west the most foreigner-friendly province with less surly 'no-can-do' bureaucracy than in eastern regions. People here speak Ukrainian (rather than Russian) and show greater pride in Ukrainian traditions than elsewhere.
Away from Lviv, the moody Carpathian Mountains are a short hop by bus, as are historic Lutsk, architecturally interesting Kremenets and the golden domes of Pochayiv Monastery.
Explore Western Ukraine
- Lychakivsky Cemetery
Don't leave town until you've seen this amazing 42-hectare cemetery, only a short ride on tram 7 from the centre. This is the Père Lachaise of Eastern…
- National Museum and Memorial to the Victims of Occupation
This infamous building on vul Bryullova was used as a prison by the Poles, Nazis and communists in turn, but the small and very moving exhibition over two…
- Ploshcha Rynok
Lviv was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in 1998, and this old market square lies at its heart. The square was progressively rebuilt after a major…
- LLvivarnya
Revamped in 2017, the museum belonging to Lviv's brewery is an impressive, modern experience, a world away for the rickety post-Soviet repositories of the…
- MMuseum of Political Prisoners
A block back from bul Shevchenka, this former KGB prison is where several prominent members of UPA and OUN were held, tortured and shot in the years of…
- High Castle Hill
Around a 2km walk from pl Rynok, visiting the High Castle (Vysoky Zamok) on Castle Hill (Zamkova Hora) is a quintessential Lviv experience. There’s little…
- Lviv History Museum – Rynok 24
This branch of the Lviv History Museum expounds on the city's very early days starting with early cultures that inhabited Galicia and ending with the…
- Ratusha
The city fathers have occupied this location since the 14th century, but the present-day Italianate look dates to 1835. In a sign of openness and…
- Apteka Museum
This fascinating pharmacy museum is located inside a still-functioning chemist's shop dating from 1735. Buy a ticket from the pharmacist and head down…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Western Ukraine.
