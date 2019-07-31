Many boat drivers will take you to these islands, where British missionary Dr Leonard Sharp founded a leper colony and settled in 1921, but the story is…
Lake Bunyonyi
Lake Bunyonyi (‘place of many little birds’) is undoubtedly the loveliest lake in Uganda. Its contorted shore encircles 29 islands, surrounded by steep terraced hillsides reminiscent of parts of Nepal. A magical place, especially with a morning mist rising off the placid waters, it has supplanted the Ssese Islands as the place for travellers to chill out on their way through Uganda, and has a selection of gorgeously remote and bucolic places to stay on distant islands, where you've only the birds for company. Best of all – unlike many lakes in East Africa – Bunyoni is bilharzia, croc and hippo free, and so its crystal-clear waters are all yours to swim in. Bliss.
Explore Lake Bunyonyi
- BBwama & Njuyeera (Sharp’s) Islands
Many boat drivers will take you to these islands, where British missionary Dr Leonard Sharp founded a leper colony and settled in 1921, but the story is…
- KKyahugye Island
Run by Lake Bunyonyi Eco Resort, this 35-acre island is worth a visit if you want to see to wildlife such as zebra, waterbuck, ipala and kob up close. All…
- AAkampeine Island
Translating as Punishment Island, this tiny island was so named because it was once the place where unmarried pregnant women were dumped to die. Their…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Lake Bunyonyi.
See
Bwama & Njuyeera (Sharp’s) Islands
Many boat drivers will take you to these islands, where British missionary Dr Leonard Sharp founded a leper colony and settled in 1921, but the story is…
See
Kyahugye Island
Run by Lake Bunyonyi Eco Resort, this 35-acre island is worth a visit if you want to see to wildlife such as zebra, waterbuck, ipala and kob up close. All…
See
Akampeine Island
Translating as Punishment Island, this tiny island was so named because it was once the place where unmarried pregnant women were dumped to die. Their…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Lake Bunyonyi
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.