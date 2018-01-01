Welcome to Jinja
Top experiences in Jinja
1 Day Jinja and Source of the Nile Tour
Pick up from your place of residence as early as 8:00 A.M, and travel to Jinja, our first stop over is the Sezibwa falls. Sezibwa Falls is a 45 minutes drive from Kampala and is located on Jinja Road after Mukono town. It is a wonderful place for a nature walk, birding, picnics, a limited hike to the top of the falls and the cultural worship grounds with their lush greenery grounds which are suitable for camping with sound of the falls in the background. After Sezibwa falls we proceed to the Mabira forest walk, which starts from form the Mabira rain forest lodge. During this walk one gets to view and appreciate the lush greenery growing luxuriantly and hear the most authentic bird songs and sounds as they chatter in the top and canopies of this rain forest and if fortunate one get to see the elusive monkeys. Proceed with After the nature walk in the Mabira forest we pass via the Owen Falls Dam and then proceed to Jinja town for lunch. Apart from the delicious meals, Jinja town possesses one of the best views of the source of the Nile and the railway. After lunch, take a short tour around Jinja town, we start from the Jinja railway stations and see the railway line that connects Uganda to Kenya and view the diesel locomotives. We proceed to the Hindu temple which has a bronze statue of Gandhi and visit the golf course which possesses very beautiful view of the Nile and Lake Victoria. Conclusion of Jinja city tour To end the day, go for a boat ride to visit the actual point where the source of River Nile starts from and view the Speke monument where John Speke stood when he discover the source of the longest river in the world. Also get to see a number of water birds in the isolated tiny islands on the lake and then board the car and drive back to Kampala/residence. The Safari package for Jinja city tour includes: -Transport -En-route lunch -Entrances fees to various sites-A boat rides to the source of the Nile --Guide/Driver Allowance The Safari package for Jinja city tour Exclusions: The expenses of personal nature like: Air fare Uganda Visa Luxury drinks Laundry Tips to local guides Telephone Porter fee while touring Personal insurance Personal shopping bills and cigarettes.
5 Days Murchison falls and Jinja trip
Day 1: Arrival in UgandaYou will be met at the airport by our safari guide who will transfer you to the hotel reserved for you in Kampala. Dinner and overnight will be at Forest Cottages Day 2: Travel to Murchison Falls National Park You will have an early breakfast and be driven to the Murchison Falls National Park through Malinda town. Along the way you will visit the Ziwa Rhino sanctuary where you will have a guided nature walk to track the Rhinos. You will proceed to Masindi town where you will have your lunch after which you will enter the Park via the Kichumbanyobo gate and visit the Top of the falls, the spot from which the park gets its name. At the top of the waterfalls, you will observe the River Nile squeezing itself in a 7 meter gorge before tumbling 40 meters down in a thunderous explosion and then flows down into a very peaceful river whose water banks are swarmed with a profusion of water and land animals as well as birds. You will have dinner and overnight at the Parkside Safari Lodge Day 3: Game drive and boat launch In the morning you will have breakfast before going for a game drive in the park’s Northern area to see the big 5 including Buffaloes, Lions, Elephants, and if fortunate even see a Leopard. Other animals you will see include: Rothschild giraffes, Bushbucks, Warthogs, Waterbuck, plus a great diversity of other Antelopes in large numbers. At lunchtime you will return to the lodge and later in the afternoon go for the thrilling launch cruise down the Nile. You will sail close to the bottom of the falls and on this cruise you will see various birds, numerous hippos and giant crocodiles plus some other animals grazing close to the banks. If fortunate, you may see the uncommon shoe bill stork plus various other bird species within this area. You will return to your lodge for dinner and overnight Parkside Safari Lodge. Day 4: Transfer to Jinja You will after breakfast, set off for Jinja to visit the source of the Nile, Africa’s longest river. You will arrive in the early evening and relax at your lodge until dinner time and overnight Paradise Hotel Jinja Day 5: Boat cruise in Jinja and transfer to Kampala You will after breakfast have a brief drive through this historical town after which you will visit the source of the Nile and explore it by boat. You will then spend the rest of the day, late afternoon will you will relocate back to your hotel in Kampala or to the Airport for your departure flight.
1 Day Jinja source of the River Nile tour
The The Nile Source TourOverviewThe Nile Source tour is for those who are already in the country either as foreign residents, visitors who have flown in for business and meetings, or citizens who want to enjoy the tourist attractions of their country as part of their holiday to unwind. You will visit the source of the Nile River and finish with a visit to the historical town of Jinja.The Nile Source Tour HighlightsMabira forestThe Nile SourceTour of Jinja townThe Nile Source Tour ItineraryOur guide will pick you at 7.00am from where you are residing and drive you to Jinja in the eastern part of the country. You will have a brief stopover at Mabira Forest, the largest remaining tropical forest in Central Uganda and continue to the source of the Nile in Jinja. You will visit the source of the Nile and explore it by boat and later have a brief drive through this historical town before going for lunch and drinks, Later set off for a brief tour of the historical town of Jinja. You will drive back to Kampala in the late afternoon.
Mabira Forest and Jinja Guided Day Tour from Kampala
Your guide will collect you at 7am from the hotel and drive you through the beautiful capital of Uganda (Kampala City) and head to Jinja to explore your Imagination and test your adventure spirit in this one full day trip 50km from Kampala. En route expect to see beautiful tea and sugar plantations in Lugazi. In Jinja, visit the source of the Nile, Bijagali falls. Experience the cool breeze at the source of the longest river in Africa. Lunch is taken after a fantastic mid morning boat ride and or bungee jump, or grade 5 white water drive. (optional) Also expect to see cultural performance with the Basoga dance groups. On your return journey there is stop at Mabira Forest where bird watchers will delight in the fantastic array of bird life among the acacia. After the activities, proceed with the journey to Kampala arriving late in the evening. This tour can be done any time of the year.
