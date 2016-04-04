Welcome to Providenciales
Everything is modern and commercial because it's mostly new. There's no old town – just a few decades ago, this was all salt flats.
Top experiences in Providenciales
Providenciales activities
Island Half-Day Cruise with Snorkeling, Picnic from Grace Bay
The tour begins by cruising along the internationally-recognized Grace Bay beach on the north shore of Providenciales. The first stop will be the TCI barrier reef - the third largest reef system in the world. Guests will gear up and snorkel one of the most pristine and untouched underwater worlds in the world.After snorkeling, your captain will cruise to the south side of the islands where the first mate will hunt for wild conch.The captain will then cruise to one of the TCI cays where guests are served lunch and have the opportunity to explore the uninhabited cay.Finally, the boat will cruise back to Grace Bay where guests are dropped off on the beach in front of their hotel. For those guests who are staying at inland hotels, the Caicos Dream Tour bus shuttles guests back to their hotel in the lobby.
Grace Bay Half-Day Snorkeling Cruise
After pickup from Grace Bay hotels and resorts, your half-day tour starts as you cruise along Grace Bay Beach to the offshore reef that’s home to some of Turks and Caicos’ best snorkeling. Put on your provided mask, fins and snorkel, and jump into the sea to swim above the colorful coral. Watch for sea turtles and tropical fish, and admire the amazing visibility of the clear water. Back on the catamaran, continue your cruise to the conch grounds, where your first mate will dive for some fresh conch that will be turned into a delicious ceviche — the perfect accompaniment to the rum punch, beer, soda and other drinks you’re enjoying on board. Then your captain will take you on an exploration of Providenciales’ surrounding smaller islands, such as Pine Cay, Fort George Island and Little Water Cay, also known as Iguana Island due to the native iguanas. As you cruise, stay in the shade of the boat’s lower deck, or head up to the upper deck to recline on padded loungers. Watch for dolphins, hop off the boat to swim or relax on white-sand beaches, or jump off the boat’s diving board. Your cruise ends with return to Grace Bay Beach for hotel drop-off.
Shared Providenciales Airport Round Trip Transfer
Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your needs are taken care of with our door-to-door service.After landing at Providenciales International Airport, a representative will be there to help you board your comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle to travel to your Providenciales accommodation. You do not worry about booking your return transfer to the airport after few days in the island, it will be already sorted for you!Enjoy your vacation on Providenciales stress free.
Providenciales Island Tour
Start your trip with a pick up at your resort, our first stop will be at the famous long bay beach where the newly built shore club is located.Next would be blue mountain, One of the highest point in Providenciales. Then get ready to go to the "Hole" located in Long Bay in Providenciales. This naturally formed massive limestone 40 foot hole is on the list of things to see. People can be lowered down a rope where 80 feet down there is a swimming hole. For adventurous souls only.Then it's on to Taylor Bay Beach with its sugar white sand, palm trees that freckle the coast, and the beach edged by verdant shrubbery and trees. The crystalline blue waters are so shallow that toddlers can walk out for about a mile before the water would cover their short statures. Lunch (not included) at Conch Shack is a must. This restaurant harvests conch right in front of you and the dish is served every way imaginable. Their specialty is conch and local seafood, while local fishermen catch grouper, snapper and lobster when in season. They are also the place for amazing Island Jerk Chicken and other grilled features, like tasty vegetarian options.
Providenciales Sightseeing Tour
After pickup from your hotel, your guide will take you to some of the most exclusive attractions where only the locals go! During the day Rum punch and other drinks are available to keep you refreshed. At the end of the day, you are returned to your hotel.
Private Round-Trip Luxury SUV Airport Transfer
Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your needs are taken care of with our door-to-door service.After landing at Providenciales International Airport, our representative will be there to help you board your comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle to travel to your Providenciales accommodation and do not worry about booking your return transfer to the airport after few days in the island, it will be already sorted for you!Enjoy your vacation on Providenciales stress free.