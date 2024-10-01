Why does everyone want to visit Turks and Caicos? Because the islands have mastered blending opulence with relaxation. With 40 stunning islands and cays, this tropical paradise boasts pristine beaches and some of the clearest turquoise waters in the world. Providenciales, affectionately known as "Provo," is the islands' lively hub, featuring luxurious resorts and smart shopping spots. Meanwhile, the smaller cays offer an intimate escape with their untouched charm.

But Turks and Caicos is more than just its breathtaking scenery. Its rich cultural tapestry comes alive through events like Maskanoo and the Junkanoo festival, where you can experience energetic parades and intricate costumes celebrating the islands' African heritage. From lounging on Grace Bay’s powdery sands, to diving the dramatic walls around Grand Turk and savoring fresh local seafood, Turks and Caicos promises an unforgettable mix of relaxation, adventure and cultural immersion.

Here's all you need to know if you’re visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) for the first time.

When should I go to Turks and Caicos?

The prime time to visit Turks and Caicos is between December and April, when the weather is at its finest – warm, sunny and with little chance of rain – perfect for beach lovers and water sports enthusiasts. With steady winds, it’s ideal for kiteboarding, windsurfing and sailing. Boating companies also provide whale-watching tours from Salt Cay, Grand Turk and Provo during these months (January to early April is whale-watching season). This period is also peak tourist season, so expect larger crowds and higher accommodation rates.

If you're looking to experience fewer crowds and score some great deals, consider visiting later in the year, from June to December. Be aware that hurricane season runs from June to November. This season also has the most major events. November brings the Caribbean Food and Wine Festival to Grace Bay. December in TCI comes alive with the festive spirit of Maskanoo, a cultural celebration with traditional drumbeats, whistling horns and joyful singing filling the air. The streets of Provo are packed with colorful parades, dancers in elaborate headdresses, and stilt walkers weaving through the crowd. The excitement builds toward the Junkanoo New Year's Eve festival in Grace Bay, where everyone wears their most elaborate, hand-crafted costumes adorned with feathers, sequins and bright colors. Live bands play “rake-n-scrape” (a traditional music style); fireworks light up the sky and parades with dancers march through the streets to ring in the new year.

Lush green foliage blankets the shoreline at Chalk Sound National Park in the Turks and Caicos Islands. | Rent a kayak and paddle across the turquoise water at Chalk Sound National Park. Federico Cabello/Getty Images

How much time should I spend in Turks and Caicos?

Four to five days is ideal for enjoying the best of Provo. You can spend two or more days exploring Grace Bay, relax on its sweeping stretch of ivory-white sand and check out all the local restaurants, galleries, spas and shops in Regent Village and Saltmills Plaza. Put aside some time to go horseback riding on Long Bay Beach with Provo Ponies. Spend another day snorkeling at Bight Reef or Smith’s Reef. On your final day, explore Chalk Sound National Park, where you can kayak through its striking turquoise waters, or take a boat tour to Iguana Island (Little Water Cay) off the coast of Provo.

With six to seven days, you can explore the other islands. A 30-minute flight to Grand Turk gives you the opportunity to visit the Turks and Caicos National Museum or snorkel the famous Grand Turk wall. From there, you can also take a ferry to Salt Cay for whale-watching (in season). There isn’t much else to do here if you’re not a water sports or activities enthusiast. North and Middle Caicos, just a 30-minute ferry from Providenciales, is perfect for exploring the limestone caves of Middle Caicos and relaxing on the unspoiled beach at Mudjin Harbor. Other islands like Pine Cay or Parrot Cay are not as easy to get to (there are no ferries or airports) and don’t have much to do unless you're staying at the luxury resorts there.

Is it easy to get in and around Turks and Caicos?

You can fly nonstop from several major cities in the US (including Atlanta, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and New York) and from London. The main gateway into the Turks and Caicos Islands is the Howard Hamilton International Airport (formerly the Providenciales International Airport, or PLS). It was renamed in 2023 but PLS is still used internationally. Caicos Express Airways and interCaribbean Airways operate regional flights from Provo to Grand Turk, South Caicos and Salt Cay.

Ferry services, though limited, also connect the islands. You can take a ferry from Provo to North Caicos ($65 round trip) and South Caicos ($130 round trip). Grand Turk has a major cruise port, so most visitors arrive that way.

If you are staying on Provo, you may find it useful to have a car, especially if you’ll be doing a lot of exploring. Car and jeep rental rates average $40 to $100 per day on Provo depending on the vehicle, plus a $15 surcharge per rental as a government tax. On the other islands, car rental isn’t as necessary.

Taxis are available at the airports on both Provo and Grand Turk. For trips between Provo's airport and most Grace Bay resorts, taxi fares typically range from $28 to $34 for two people and around $16 from the airport to Turtle Cove. On Grand Turk, the fare from the airport to Cockburn Town is typically between $9 and $12. On the smaller islands, scooters, bicycles and walking are the popular ways to get around. Almost all accommodations on these islands will offer airport transfers.

Many people line up in front of food stalls at the Thursday Fish Fry event on Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. | Work up an appetite and head to the Thursday Fish Fry event on Providenciales. Ritu Manoj Jethani/Shutterstock

Top things to do in Turks and Caicos

Get a snapshot of the culture at the Thursday Fish Fry

This is the place to get a snapshot of Turks and Caicos culture: the Thursday Fish Fry, a lively open-air event held on Thursday evenings at Stubbs Diamond Plaza in The Bight, Provo. It’s where locals gather and visitors dive into the island’s culinary delights. Enjoy a spread of local favorites including crispy fried fish, conch in various styles, succulent lobster and flavorful sides like peas and rice, mac and cheese and corn on the cob. Stroll the stalls offering handmade crafts, unique jewelry and art inspired by the islands, along with imported clothing and souvenirs. Quench your thirst with Turk’s Head beer, the signature Gully Wash cocktail, or opt for sodas, juices and fresh coconut water.

The Fish Fry buzzes with energy from live bands and cultural performances, including Junkanoo dances by the We Funk band and traditional rake-n-scrape music. While the best Junkanoo experience is at the Maskanoo event on December 26, the Fish Fry offers a taste of this vibrant festival once a week, with spectators welcome to join in.

Relax on Grace Bay Beach

Often listed as one of the world’s best beaches, Grace Bay is the crown jewel of Provo. With powdery white sand and calm, clear waters, it's perfect for swimming, paddleboarding or just lounging with a view. The gentle waves and smooth sandy bottom also make it ideal for kayaking and Jet Skiing. If you're staying at a nearby resort, non-motorized water sports may be complimentary. Grace Bay's shoreline is also dotted with the best hotels and restaurants on Provo.

A large school of fish with yellow tails swimming in a reef in the clear waters surrounding the Turks and Caicos Islands. | You'll encounter an abundance of sea creatures when you snorkel above the islands' reef systems. Eric Carlander/Shutterstock

Snorkeling at Smith’s Reef and Bight Reef

Snorkeling is one of the best activities to enjoy in the Turks and Caicos, with incredible reefs, wrecks and coastlines to explore. The Bight Reef, also known as Coral Gardens, is the top site. Located at the western end of Grace Bay, this easily accessible reef begins right off the beach and extends about 400ft (122m) into the clear waters. It offers a great opportunity to see turtles, stingrays and an abundance of colorful reef fish in shallow waters.

For a more secluded snorkeling experience, check out Smith’s Reef in the Turtle Cove area of Provo. This diverse reef system features three distinct beach access points, each offering different snorkeling environments, from coral heads close to shore to expansive reef networks further out. With fewer visitors than The Bight Reef, Smith’s Reef provides a quieter setting where you can encounter eagle rays, stingrays, turtles, lobsters and a rich variety of fish.

Tour Turks and Caicos’ only brewery

Dive into the local flavor at Turk’s Head Brewery, the only brewery in Turks and Caicos. Founded in 2001 on Provo, this local hot spot serves up an exciting selection of four distinct beers: Turk’s Head Lager, Turk’s Head Amber, Island Hopping Ale (IPA) and Turk’s Head Lite. Embark on a 30-minute guided tour, where you'll stroll along a catwalk overlooking the bustling brewery hall, before ending up in the tasting room. Here, you’ll sample all four craft brews and experience the island's unique beer culture. Don’t forget to stop by the gift shop to pick up some fun souvenirs like branded shirts.

Tourists walk past the modest whitewashed building that houses the Turks and Caicos National Museum on a bright sunny day. | Learn about the islands' heritage at the Turks and Caicos National Museum on Grand Turk. Darryl Brooks/Shutterstock

Explore Turks and Caicos' cultural heritage at its museums

The Junkanoo Museum on Provo offers an immersive dive into the island's musical culture. This two-room museum brings Junkanoo to life with an array of colorful costumes, instruments and memorabilia from the popular local band We Funk. Owner Kitchener Penn often leads tours, offering insights into Junkanoo’s history and its impact. Visitors can try on elaborate costumes, from early shredded paper designs to modern feathered versions and even test out some of the instruments.

In contrast, the Turks and Caicos National Museum on Grand Turk provides a quieter yet equally fascinating experience. The museum features interactive exhibits and a charming gift shop. Key highlights include artifacts from the Molasses Reef Wreck (the earliest European shipwreck in the Americas) and a collection of Taíno (Lucayan) artifacts. There’s also a 3D coral reef exhibit and a gallery dedicated to Grand Turk’s Space Race history.

My favorite thing to do

Without a doubt, my favorite thing to do in Turks and Caicos is explore Grace Bay. This stunning beach captures the essence of TCI: luxury and relaxation. It’s ideal for unwinding, swimming, or enjoying activities like snorkeling, Jet Skiing, paddleboarding and even horseback riding along the water.

But Grace Bay is more than just a beautiful beach. The area boasts some of the Caribbean’s best resorts, along with top dining options and varied shopping. Regent Village and Saltmills Plaza are popular spots for finding everything from luxury goods to unique local crafts. It has the best spas and galleries in TCI too. Grace Bay is also home to many of Providenciales’ top restaurants, serving everything from fresh seafood to international cuisine.

People walk along a street that's lined with tall palm trees shading upmarket stores.| There are plenty of shops to peruse, including those at the Regent Village (pictured), with prices on par with the US. Orietta Gaspari/Getty Images

How much money do I need for Turks and Caicos?

Turks and Caicos is expensive when compared to many other Caribbean islands. The official currency of TCI is the US dollar so expect to spend the same amount of money for most products and services that you’d spend in the United States.

Hostel/budget accommodation: $120–200 per night (There are limited budget options in TCI, especially on Provo.)

Mid-range hotel: $230–400 per night

High-end resort: $500+ per night

Meal at a local restaurant: $17–35

Three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant: $100–150

Beer at a bar: $7–10

Snorkeling tour: $100–200 per person

Car rental: $40–100 per day

How many islands can I visit in Turks and Caicos?

Turks and Caicos consists of 40 islands and cays, but only nine are inhabited. The most popular to visit are Providenciales, Grand Turk, North, Middle and South Caicos and – to a lesser extent – Salt Cay, Pine Cay and Parrot Cay. Ferries and flights make it relatively easy to hop between islands.

A small yellow ferry boat shuttles out to sea, while several small speedboats are docked in the foreground. | Be sure to plan your travel carefully, especially if you're using the limited ferry service. Flavio Vallenari/Getty Images

Tips for exploring the islands beyond Provo

Plan your transportation carefully

Travel between islands typically involves domestic flights or ferries. Make sure to book your flights or ferry tickets in advance, as schedules can be limited, especially on ferries. On the smaller, remote islands like Salt Cay, Pine Cay and Parrot Cay, check if your resort or accommodation arranges transportation from Provo, as most of them will do so.

Consider renting a mode of transportation

On islands like Grand Turk, North Caicos and Middle Caicos, renting a scooter, golf cart, or bicycle (or a car on Grand Turk) can be very helpful to get around. Most accommodations will offer bicycles for guests to use, especially if you’re visiting the cays (Salt Cay, Pine Cay and Parrot Cay), where many of the roads are unpaved. This will allow you to explore at your own pace and access more remote areas. Remember that driving is on the left side of the road.

Bring essentials

On the smaller islands, there are few grocery stores and shops and a limited variety of goods. In fact, many Salt Cay residents travel to Grand Turk to stock up on certain groceries and products (or ship them over on the ferry). With this in mind, it’s wise to bring essentials such as sunscreen, water, insect repellent and any necessary medications if you plan to visit or stay on any of these islands (outside of the luxury resorts). Be sure to also bring cash.