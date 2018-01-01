Ashgabat
is a proud monument
After the 1948 earthquake, Ashgabat was rebuilt in the Soviet style, but its modern incarnation is somewhere between Las Vegas and Pyongyang, with a mixture of Bellagio fountains, Stalinist ministries of state and national monuments. There are some decent restaurants and no shortage of quirky sights, making it a pleasant place to absorb Turkmenistan’s bizarre present before heading into the rest of the country to discover its fascinating past.
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.