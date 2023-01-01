While there’s a limit to the number of rugs the average visitor can stand, the central exhibit, the world’s largest handwoven rug, really is something to see (though you can see it hanging from the lobby when you enter – you don’t even have to buy a ticket). The ‘expert commission’ here is the place to have your carpets valued and taxed, and the necessary documentation issued for export.

Note that while the entry fee is set in US dollars, the museum only accepts manat, so the price in local currency actually fluctuates depending on the official rate.