Once the centrepiece of Niyazov's Ashgabat, the Arch of Neutrality was erected to celebrate the Turkmen people's unsurprisingly unanimous endorsement of Turkmenbashi's policy of neutrality in 1998. Above the arch itself is the real gem, a 12m-high polished-gold statue of Niyazov, which revolved to follow the sun throughout the day. Now in exile, overlooking his beloved city, Niyazov no longer rotates, but his comedic posture makes it clear why the monument was nicknamed 'batman' by locals.

A sporadically functioning lift (2M) takes you to the top of the monument, where you'll find a small museum (1M).