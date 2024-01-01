Tokat's 5th-century castle was restored during the Seljuk and Ottoman eras but little remains today except the fine view. To get here, take the road beside the Sümbül Baba Türbesi; it's about a 1km walk uphill. Some female travellers have been harassed at this lonely spot so it's best to not head up here solo.
Tokat Castle
Central Anatolia
0.85 MILES
Tokat's impressive museum is housed within the beautifully restored Arastalı Bedesten (covered market). The collection packs in intricately decorated…
0.84 MILES
Tokat's historic neighbourhood of slouching Ottoman houses, nestled at the foot of the castle hill, hides this gem of a mosque with floral motifs crawling…
1.36 MILES
Turn left on GOP Bulvarı just before Latifoğlu Konağı and cross the canal to get to this restored dervish lodge with its museum to all things dervish,…
0.82 MILES
This spectacular medrese (seminary) across the road from Tokat Museum was built in 1152 and was one of Anatolia's first open-domed medreses. Although the…
1.05 MILES
The 17th-century Taş Han is an Ottoman caravanserai and workshop. The shops within its arched arcades sell a mixture of hand-painted yazmas (headscarves)…
1.03 MILES
Classically Ottoman in architecture, Tokat's Ali Paşa Cami has been finely restored with its vast prayer hall under a grand central dome. It was built…
0.91 MILES
Walking up Sulusokak from GOP Bulvarı, you'll see the tiny Ali Tusi Türbesi on the right. This red-brick Seljuk tomb dates from 1233 and incorporates some…
13.87 MILES
The Ballıca Cave, 26km southwest of Tokat, is one of Turkey's most famous caves. The limestone labyrinth, 3.4 million years old and 8km long (680m is open…
