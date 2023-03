This spectacular medrese (seminary) across the road from Tokat Museum was built in 1152 and was one of Anatolia's first open-domed medreses. Although the years-long restoration of the building had finally been completed in 2019, it had not yet been opened to the public at the time of research. It's well worth walking behind the building to snap a photo of its huge metal dome with the craggy contours of Tokat's castle cliff in the background.