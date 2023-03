Constructed after the fall of the Seljuks and the coming of the Mongols by local potentate Pervane Muhinedin Süleyman, the 13th-century Gök Medrese has also served as a hospital and a school.

Very few of the building's gök (sky-blue) tiles are left on the facade and although there is still some resplendent tiling in the interior courtyard, the building has been closed for years so you can only admire the exterior from behind a fence these days.