Tokat Museum

Tokat's impressive museum is housed within the beautifully restored Arastalı Bedesten (covered market). The collection packs in intricately decorated Bronze Age and Hittite artefacts, Phrygian ceramics, Hellenic jewellery, Roman tombs, and icons and relics from Tokat's churches (including a Greek Orthodox representation of John the Baptist with his head on a platter), all with plenty of English information to help you make sense of the vast amount of history on display here. It's easily one of central Anatolia's best museums.