Welcome to Fethiye
Fethiye's natural harbour is perhaps the region's finest, tucked into the southern reaches of a broad bay scattered with pretty islands, including Şövalye Adası, glimpsed briefly in the James Bond film Skyfall. Fethiye also makes a good base for visiting Ölüdeniz, one of Turkey's seaside hot-spots, and many interesting sites in the surrounding countryside, including the ghost town of Kayaköy (also called Karmylassos or Levissi) just over the hill.
Dalyan Cruise from Marmaris Including Lunch
Start your day with a hotel pickup from your centrally located Marmaris hotel, and then travel to the water’s edge to hop aboard your sightseeing boat. Take a seat on deck or inside the cabin, and relax as you cruise around Marmaris Bay to Adaköy, the peninsula that juts out into the Mediterranean Sea below Marmaris. Your first stop is at a secluded beach on the peninsula’s north coast, known locally as ‘aquarium bay.’ Use your time to swim in the clear waters with the colorful fish, or simply sunbathe on the beach. A set of phosphorus caves are nearby that you can explore easily, if you wish. From Marmaris, continue cruising around Adaköy, and then head east toward Dalyan, the gorgeous coastal village west of Fethiye. Savor a lunch of grilled chicken, salad and either rice or pasta as you cruise, and then dock at İztuzu Beach for your next break. Known to many as ‘turtle beach’ for its large population of loggerhead turtles, the sun-drenched sandy beach is a conservation area and prime breeding ground for the endangered reptiles.Take some time to swim, sunbathe and look out for friendly turtles along the beach, and then hop aboard your riverboat for a cruise along the Dalyan River. Stop at the local mud baths and thermal pool, and make the most of some free time to wallow in the mineral-dense mud that’s said to aid skin complaints and rheumatism. Cleanse yourself with a refreshing dip in the natural thermal water, and then cruise past the ancient King’s Tombs at Kaunos while learning about their history from your guide. Swap back onto your main boat at İztuzu Beach, and finally cruise back around Adaköy to Marmaris. After stepping onto dry land, your day trip finishes with a hotel drop-off.
Ölüdeniz Boat Trip Including Butterfly Valley
Begin your experience with a pickup from your centrally located Fethiye hotel and travel by air-conditioned minivan to the departure pier in Ölüdeniz.On arrival, board your comfortable boat and settle on deck as you head out to sea. Sit back and admire the breathtaking views as you pass the mountains and bays that fringe Ölüdeniz' spectacular shores. Revel in the sea breezes and perhaps hone your tan as you sail.Drop anchor at the Blue Cave, a natural rock grotto known for its bright blue waters. Grab the chance for a swim and then hop back on board to continue to Butterfly Valley.Take in the sight of the steep canyon as you approach and go ashore to enjoy around two hours of free time to explore or relax as you wish. Sunbathe or swim from the beach or follow the trail into the gorge.As you walk, watch for the bright-colored butterflies that lend the valley its name — with luck, you might spot a rare tiger butterfly. If you’re feeling energetic, trek further up into the gorge to see the waterfalls at the head of the valley.Return to your boat and enjoy a tasty included lunch of grilled fish and chicken with rice and salad, washed down with drinks (own expense). After lunch, visit St Nicholas Island, a rocky islet topped by the ruins of 4th-century churches. Disembark and spend some free time here, perhaps climbing the hill to see the relics and absorb the panoramic views.Reconvene back on the boat and continue to Cold Spring Bay, where cold fresh water springs flow into the sea. Cool off with a swim in the refreshing crystal waters before cruising back to Ölüdeniz. Your trip then ends with a hotel drop-off in Fethiye.
Dalyan River Cruise by Boat with Lunch and Sea Turtles Watching
This trip is for you if you love nature, animals and beautiful views. After arriving at our destination - city of Dalyan, a water taxies will already wait for you on the shore of Dalyan river. After embarkation on the boat your journey on Turkish Amazon – Dalyan River starts.On the first stop you will have a chance to bathe in mineral muds and thermal pool with medical water. The mud is healthful, you have to spread it all over your body and then wait for drying and washing it off. We guarantee that you will have a lot of fun doing this! After burning calories it will be time for tasty lunch by the river (buffet included in the price, you can eat as much as you want!).Then you will continue the cruise taking off in attractive places. You will see ancient huge Lycian tombs that are sculpted in stones. We will stop so you can take amazing photos. This is a part of the ancient Lycian city of Kaunos. Its acropolis, theatre and Roman baths are going to be visible during a cruise. Cruise between bulrushes on the delta of Dalyan river is an awesome adventure.Then you will finally get to the river mouth to the sea. This is where you can most often see huge Caretta Caretta sea turtles. If you will be at least little lucky you will surely see them. You will also meet other residents of Dalyan river – blue crabs, that are food for the turtles. If you want to, you will be able to eat a crab that will be grilled especially for you.At the end of the day, you will get off the boat straight to the sandy beach of Iztuzu. You will have a chance to swim in the Mediterranean Sea and get some tan. The beach is a breeding ground for turtles, so be careful because you may meet them here – it is a quite an adventure! After free time, you will get back on the boats-water taxies and you will go back to the starting point. This is where a bus will already wait for you and it will take you back to Fethiye.
3-Night Gulet Cruise from Marmaris to Fethiye
Meet your host and fellow passengers on board your gulet, a small sailing boat with 8 number of cabins, each with its own bathroom. Intimately sized, the gulet boasts a below-deck saloon bar and dining area as well as a spacious sun deck that’s perfect for lounging on as you cruise.The tour introduces you to the tranquil islands and inlets of southwest Turkey in between Marmaris and Fethiye. Officially known as the Turkish Riviera, the area is often called the Turquoise Coast for its vibrantly colored waters. Aside from your first night in the party town of Marmaris, the rest of your cruise is spent hopping between the area’s rural coast towns.How you spend your time when your gulet is docked is up to you. Stops at the best bays for swimming are factored into your route, and you’ll stay anchored each night. All meals are included on board your boat.
Saklikent Gorge and Patara Beach 4x4 Safari from Fethiye
Start with a pickup from your central Fethiye hotel and set off aboard your 10-seater, open-top all-terrain vehicle, with a professional driver-guide at the wheel.Stop at Tlos, where a cluster of stone Lycian ruins sprinkle a hillside. Admire the relics from below as your guide charts the history of this age-old settlement, and then trundle through cool pine forests to the Yaka Park trout farm. Here, refresh your energies with a cold drink in the shade of pine trees as you listen to the gurgle of the trout streams and waterfalls. Then, continue to a handicrafts center for a carpet-making demonstration and some Turkish tea before driving on to Saklikent Gorge. As you approach this spectacular 11-mile (18k-m) gorge — Europe’s second largest — learn how it was formed through the ages by gushing mountain streams.On arrival, head inside the gorge (own expense) and savor a delicious lunch at one of its al fresco riverside restaurants. Then, relax in the shade or trek into the canyon. Rent some waterproof shoes (own expense) and wade through the streams that flow between the cliffs as you marvel at the scale of this natural wonder.Next, sit back and relish the scenery again as you trundle along dusty roads to some nearby mud baths. Grab the opportunity to coat yourself in the gooey clay and then rinse off in a cool nearby river.Afterward, head for Patara Beach, one of Turkey’s biggest and most beautiful beaches. Enjoy time to lounge on its sands and swim in its shallow seas before driving through traditional villages back to Fethiye. After a final swim stop, arrive in Fethiye and end your tour with a hotel drop-off.Please note: Due to weather this activity will be available from April 15, 2016 onwards
Fethiye Boat Cruise Including Lunch
Leave your centrally located Fethiye hotel by air-conditioned vehicle and travel to the marina. Meet the friendly crew and board the comfortable double-decker sailboat for your cruise. Set sail and enjoy an idyllic day of island hopping around Fethiye Bay. As you cruise, kick back on deck, perhaps soaking up the sun and views, or simply watching for flying fish, dolphins and sea turtles in the iridescent waters.Along the way, your boat will anchor at five or six different islands and bays so you can swim, snorkel or simply lounge on the beach. Most cruises stop at the Flat Islands, a cluster of tiny islets washed by sparkling shallows. Laze on the shore, wade between the largest and smallest island, or take advantage of the watersports (own expense) available, including ringo rides and water-skiing.Other stops you can look forward to include the stunning inlets of Göbün Bay or Cavy Bay. Immerse yourself in clear waters of either stop, and at Cavy Bay, view the natural sea cave, complete with its own wave-carved steps.You may also visit Dockyard Island, where the picture-postcard bay was once used for shipbuilding due to its shallow waters. Take a dip here or perhaps go ashore to explore the Greco-Ottoman ruins near the beach.Around midway through your cruise, enjoy an onboard lunch of foods such as grilled fish or chicken and refresh with drinks (own expense) from the bar.Lastly, your skipper will stop at either Red Island or Samanlik Bay. Both these beauty spots boast idyllic, fish-filled waters, so make the most of your final stop with a swim or snorkel from the boat.Later, enjoy the sunset views over a final drink before you return to the marina. Your trip then ends with a hotel drop-off.