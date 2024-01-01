Ulu Cami

Western Anatolia

Built in 1410, Kütahya's grand mosque has chunky marble pillars and intricate Arabic calligraphy decoration bordering its arches and domes.

  • Ancient Aizanoi

    Ancient Aizanoi

    24.65 MILES

    Rural Çavdarhisar (60km southwest of Kütahya) is home to one of Anatolia's best-preserved Roman remains. The Temple of Zeus, built under Hadrian (r AD 117…

  • Kossuth Müzesi

    Kossuth Müzesi

    0.15 MILES

    This stately whitewashed Ottoman building once housed dissident Hungarian parliamentarian Lajos Kossuth (1802–94), and exemplifies upper-class Kütahyan…

  • Dönenler Cami

    Dönenler Cami

    0.04 MILES

    Look for the mechanical rotating dervish statue on the roundabout at the southern end of Cumhuriyet Caddesi and you'll see the Dönenler Cami directly…

  • Tile Museum

    Tile Museum

    0.03 MILES

    Located in the non-working İmaret Cami, this museum showcases Kütahya's kiln-fired past. Ceramics include 14th-century Seljuk tile fragments and large…

  • Archaeology Museum

    Archaeology Museum

    0.02 MILES

    Located in the Vacidiye Medresesi (1314), next door to the Ulu Cami, this old-school provincial museum exhibits finds from Ancient Aizanoi including a…

  • Kütahya Fortress

    Kütahya Fortress

    0.33 MILES

    Looming over Kütahya, this 8th-century Byzantine fortress was restored by the Seljuks, the Germiyan emirs and the Ottomans between the 13th and 15th…

  • Germiyan Sokak

    Germiyan Sokak

    0.42 MILES

    A 10-minute walk northwest of the main square, Zafer Meydanı, this heritage street of renovated Ottoman houses includes restaurants, cafes and a museum…

  • Kent Müzesi

    Kent Müzesi

    0.38 MILES

    Located amid the restored Ottoman houses of Germiyan Sokak, 10 minutes northwest of the main square, Kütahya's City Museum presents a good overview of the…

