Looming over Kütahya, this 8th-century Byzantine fortress was restored by the Seljuks, the Germiyan emirs and the Ottomans between the 13th and 15th centuries. Dozens of round tower ruins indicate its former strength. It is a long uphill walk along Gediz Caddesi near the western end of Cumhuriyet Caddesi; a taxi costs around ₺15. Afterwards take the steep path down to landmark Ulu Cami.