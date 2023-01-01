Kossuth Müzesi

This stately whitewashed Ottoman building once housed dissident Hungarian parliamentarian Lajos Kossuth (1802–94), and exemplifies upper-class Kütahyan life in the mid-19th century. Along with period furnishings, costumes and weaponry, there are two floors of verandas overlooking a manicured garden and statue of Kossuth. From the Tile Museum, follow the road behind the Ulu Cami to find it.

After demanding independence from the Austrian-dominated Habsburg Empire, Kossuth and others were expelled; he spent a year here (1850–51) before continuing his exile in the UK, USA and Italy.