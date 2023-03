Located in the non-working İmaret Cami, this museum showcases Kütahya's kiln-fired past. Ceramics include 14th-century Seljuk tile fragments and large jugs and plates by 20th-century ceramic artists such as Hacı Hafiz Mehmet Emin Efendi (who worked on İstanbul's Haydarpaşa station). The 14th-century blue-tiled tomb of Yakup Bey (r 1390–1409), one of the Germiyanid sultanate's last leaders, is also here.