Located in the Vacidiye Medresesi (1314), next door to the Ulu Cami, this old-school provincial museum exhibits finds from Ancient Aizanoi including a masterpiece Roman sarcophagus from Aizanoi's Temple of Zeus, carved with scenes of battling Amazons, and some finely carved grave stelae. There are also displays of interesting ceramics from the Bronze Age site of Seyitömer Höyük.

The structure was built by Umur bin Savcı of the Germiyan clan.