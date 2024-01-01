This was kilometre zero during the Byzantine Empire: the starting point of the Via Egnatia, the great road linking Constantinople with the Adriatic coast, and the reference point for measuring distances to the empire's cities. A fragment of the now-vanished arched and domed 4th-century structure marks the important spot.
