Near the northern end of the Hippodrome, this little gazebo with beautiful stonework was presented to the sultan and his people as a token of friendship by the German emperor in 1901, following his state visit to Sultan Abdül Hamit II in 1898. The monograms on the dome's interior feature Abdül Hamit's tuğra (calligraphic signature) and the first letter of Wilhelm's name, representing their political union.