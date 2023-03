Though it's a wonderful spot to observe local life, the vibrant Women's Bazaar isn't for the faint-hearted. Freshly slaughtered sheep carcasses swing in the wind and shops sell dried sheep heads, pungent tulum cheese and other unusual produce. Most shopkeepers are from the southeastern corner of Turkey – specifically Siirt – and the tasty food served at the bazaar's eateries reflects this. It's open daily though hours vary between the various shops.