A baroque-style Imperial mosque commissioned by Sultan Mustafa III and built between 1759 and 1763, the Laleli ('with Tulips') Camii is a short walk from the Grand Bazaar in a district of clothing stores. The mosque has pretty stained-glass windows, and a shop selling olive-oil products now occupies its lovely street-level sebil (kiosk that once dispensed water or şerbet, or sherbet).