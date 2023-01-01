Hünkâr Kasrı

Built over a grand archway attached to the New Mosque, this small kasrı (pavilion) or mahfili (loge) dates from the same period and functioned as a waiting area and retreat for the sultans. It comprises a salon, bedchamber and toilet and is decorated with exquisite İznik tiles throughout. Entry is via an extremely long and wide staircase that is now ulitised by the İstanbul Ticaret Odası (Chamber of Commerce) as a temporary exhibition space.

The kasrı opens when exhibitions are being staged. These tend to open on the second Thursday of each month and have a life of two weeks. Check the Facebook page for details.