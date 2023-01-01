Hatice Turhan Valide Sultan Tomb

Reopened in 2019 after a decade-long restoration, this 17th-century imperial türbe (tomb) with its gorgeous İznik tiles and mother-of-pearl inlaid woodwork was commissioned by Turhan Hatice Sultan, mother of Sultan Mehmet IV, and is part of the New Mosque complex. It is the final resting place of Turhan Hatice Sultan, Mehmet IV, Mustafa II, Ahmet III, Mahmut I and Osman III, as well as many princes, princesses and valide sultans (mothers of reigning sultans).