4Days and 3 Nights Exploring Western Turkey from Istanbul

DAY 1 ISTANBUL TO GALLIPOLI SMALL-GROUP TOURPick up from your hotel in İstanbul in the morning, between 06:30am and 07:00 am, it is going to be over 4 hours driving to Eceabat where we will have our lunch, later on proceed to Gallipoli peninsula, the battle field of WW1, our guide will give you the whole history of Gallipoli, visit Kabatepe War Museum, Brighton Beach, Anzac Cove, bee point Cemetery, and Lone Pine, Johnston's Jolly, the Nek and Chunuk Bair. Overnight stay in Canakkale. (Lunch and accomidation included)DAY 2 TROY – PERGAMON SMALL-GROUP TOUR Today will be long but legendary, panoramic and historical. In the morning we will take departure to Legendary Troy to discover the famous Archaeological and Mythological site, to get details of Trojan Horse, then drive to Pergamon. Once called the thrown of Satan by the early Christians, It is one of the locations to the Seven Churches of Revelation, Acropolis of Pergamon very stunning, temple of Trajan and the remains of library will impress you very much. Overnight stay in Kusadasi or Selcuk. (Breakfast, Lunch and accomidation included)DAY 3 EPHESUS SMALL-GROUP TOUR Today will be short driving and more relax than the previous days, from Kusadasi to Ephesus is only 20 minutes driving distance. Mosque of Isa Bey from 14th century is going to be the first venue, afterwards we will be visiting ancient Ephesus; it is much larger than you expected. Even though, the history of Ephesus goes back to the 2nd Millennium BC. remains that you will be visiting start from the 3rd Century BC. such an important place for Jewish and Christian Heritage. St. Paul preached. In theGreat Theater, the conditions of Odeon Celsus library, marble road temples will surprise you very much. Open buffet lunch in a local Turkish restaurant.Overnight stay in Kusadasi. (Breakfast, Lunch and accomidation included)DAY 4 PAMUKKALE AND HIERAPOLISFrom Kusadası to Pamukkale takes about three hours on arrival to Pamukkale which is known as Cotton Castle, we will be visiting Hierapolis ancient city from Roman era, it has the largest ancient cemetery with different types, main road, ancient roman bath and the theater are worth to see. Pamukkale very unique natural formation with calcium terraces it famous with thermal baths (B, L) Tour finish around 16:00pm. We will take your to bus station and give you a bus ticket for Istanbul. Bus departure from Pamukkale around 17:00pm then arrive to Istanbul early in the morning. Or if you have a flight ticket from Denizli airport or İzmir Airport we could transfer you to Airport instead of bus ticket.(Breakfast, Lunch and bus ticket included)End of our serviceOur all efforts are to make your holiday unforgettable and smooth!We hope to see you again