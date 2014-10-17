Welcome to Gallipoli Peninsula
5-Day Aegean Tour from Istanbul: Gallipoli, Troy, Pergamum, Ephesus, Kusadasi, Pamukkale and Hierapolis
Day 1: Istanbul -- Gallipoli -- Çanakkale (D)You’ll be picked up from your Istanbul hotel and taken to the Gallipoli peninsula for a tour of the World War I battlefields and other war-related sites with your guide. Visit the Lone Pine Memorial and Chunuk Bair Memorial, as well as Anzac Cove, the Nek, Johnston's Jolly and original trenches and tunnels.Afterward, head to your hotel in the town and seaport of Çanakkale. Overnight: 4-star Iris hotel or similar in ÇanakkaleDay 2: Çanakkale – Troy -- Pergamum -- Kusadasi (B, D)Enjoy breakfast in the morning and then step back in time on a visit to Troy, a UNESCO World Heritage Site home of the famed Trojan Horse. Here, learn about the city's fascinating ancient history, including its connection to Homer’s Odyssey. Continue your tour to Pergamum, an ancient Greek city, where you’ll visit the magnificent acropolis whose impressive temples and library made Pergamum a renowned cultural and political center in its time. After your tour, head to your hotel in Kusadasi for dinner.Overnight: 4-star Marina Hotel or similar in KusadasiDay 3: Kusadasi -- Ephesus -- Kusadasi (B, D)After breakfast, absorb yourself in history with a day trip to Ephesus. Conjure up images of the grandeur of Turkey under Roman rule on a tour around its ruins, seeing highlights like the Temple of Artemis, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Break for lunch and then head to a local carpet village, where you’ll learn about the tradition of carpet weaving and see carpets being made by hand. In the evening, head back to your hotel in Kusadasi for dinner. Overnight: 4-star Marina Hotel or similar in KusadasiDay 4: Kusadasi – Pamukkale – Hierapolis -- Pamukkale (B, D)Start your morning with breakfast and then browse a display of locally hand-crafted leather goods. Then, head to Pamukkale to admire the magnificent white limestone terraces, known as travertines. Enjoy a tour of the ancient city of Hierapolis to see the magnificently preserved Necropolis, its main street fronted by gates, Basilica of St Philippe and a Greek-Roman theater.You can also take a dip in the hot springs, which were used in Roman times because of their therapeutic powers. After your relaxing soak, head back to Pamukkale for dinner in the evening. Overnight: 5-star Colossae hotel or similar in Pamukkale Day 5: Pamukkale -- IstanbulOn your fifth day, journey back to Istanbul, passing through rural Turkey and ancient Bursa to visit famous Green Mosque and explore a silk bazaar. When you arrive, you’ll be taken to your hotel to conclude your tour.
6-Day Turkey Tour from Istanbul: Gallipoli, Troy, Ephesus, Pamukkale and Cappadocia
Day 1: Istanbul to Gallipoli (B,L)Pickup from your hotel in Istanbul and drive to Gallipoli peninsula in Canakkale with a comfortable and luxury bus. Visit to the battlefield, Brighton Beach, Ari Burnu and ANZAC Cove graveyards as well as Lonepine Australian memorial and Cemetery; the tunnels used during World War I and trenches at the Johnstons Jolly, the Nek Cemetery, Ataturk statue in Chunuk Bair, New Zealand memorial and cemetery.Day 2: Troy and Pergamon, Transfer to Izmir Kusadasi (B,L)Pickup at 8:30 from your hotel in Canakkale. Visit to Legendary city of Troy, a replica of the wooden horse that you can climb into to take photos, excavation information center holds exhibits from the work underway, the fortification walls of Troy Vl with its tower and gateway entrance, Temple of Athena, the entrance ramp to Troy ll, the Odeon. You will go to Pergamon. Here, visit: the Asclepion and Health Centre. Also Acropolis, the Red Basilica, originally a temple of Serapis will be seen with the theater, a remarkable piece of engineering built into the steep hillside.Day 3: Pamukkale and Hierapolis (B,L)8am pickup from the hotel after breakfast and depart for a full day Pamukkale and Hierapolis tour. Visit to Old Gates, Cemetery and theater of Hierapolis (James Bond film shot), the calcified pools (Cleopatra Pool) and waterfall known as Travertines, you may swim at the Cleopatra pool beyond the ancient ruins.Day 4: Ephesus, Flight to Cappadocia (B,L)9am pick up from the hotel after breakfast and depart for a full day Ephesus tour. Visit to Temple of Artemis (one of the 7 Ancient Wonders of the World), one of the biggest Amphitheaters, the Celsius Library, a lot of amazing ruins left from an ancient city, House of the Virgin Mary, her last dwelling.Day 5: South Cappadocia (Green) with optional Hot Air Balloon Ride (B,L)Here, an optional hot air balloon ride is highly recommended between 5am to 8am. At 9:30am pick up from the hotel and depart for a full day South Cappadocia tour. Visit to Pidgeon Valley, the Underground City of Derinkuyu, the Ihlara Valley, Glenn grave along the countryside. Amazing crag settling date back to Christian times, then Selime Monastery and so many different areas in the region.Day 6: North (Red) Cappadocia and Flight to Istanbul (B,L)9:30am pickup from the hotel and depart for a full day North Cappadocia tour. Visit to Uchisar Castle, Goreme Open Air Museum, Devrent Valley with its interesting rock creations, the old towns of Urgup and Avanos known for their red clay pottery.At the end of the tour, drop-off at the airport for the 1-hour flight back to Istanbul. Upon arriving in Istanbul, welcome at the Istanbul Airport and transfer to your hotel.
Gallipoli Full Day Tour from Istanbul
At noon you’ll arrive in Eceabat and enjoy lunch and views of the Dardanelles from the roof of the Grand Eceabat Hotel.You’ll have the full afternoon at Anzac Cove on the Gallipoli peninsula. Visit Brighton Beach, the original intended landing site for the troops. Stop at the Beach Cemetery, the most famous of all the Anzac cemeteries, where you can see the grave of Private John Simpson Kirkpatrick, one of the best-known Anzac soldiers. Ari Burnu Cemetery, one of the first cemeteries, is situated between the beach and the cliff under Plugge’s Plateau. See the Anzac Commemorative Site at North Beach, just below the sphinx, where the dawn service is hold on Anzac Day. Take an optional walk to Shell Green Cemetery on the Artillery Road from the shoreline to Lone Pine. The Lone Pine Australian Memorial is the main Australian cemetery in Gallipoli. You’ll see Johnston's Jolly, where the Turkish and Allied trenches and tunnels were within 30 feet of each other. Stop at Chunuk Bair, the site of one of New Zealand’s epic stands on the Gallipoli peninsula, on 8 August 1915. At around 18:00 you’ll leave on the return trip to Istanbul and stop for dinner on the way.
4Days and 3 Nights Exploring Western Turkey from Istanbul
DAY 1 ISTANBUL TO GALLIPOLI SMALL-GROUP TOURPick up from your hotel in İstanbul in the morning, between 06:30am and 07:00 am, it is going to be over 4 hours driving to Eceabat where we will have our lunch, later on proceed to Gallipoli peninsula, the battle field of WW1, our guide will give you the whole history of Gallipoli, visit Kabatepe War Museum, Brighton Beach, Anzac Cove, bee point Cemetery, and Lone Pine, Johnston's Jolly, the Nek and Chunuk Bair. Overnight stay in Canakkale. (Lunch and accomidation included)DAY 2 TROY – PERGAMON SMALL-GROUP TOUR Today will be long but legendary, panoramic and historical. In the morning we will take departure to Legendary Troy to discover the famous Archaeological and Mythological site, to get details of Trojan Horse, then drive to Pergamon. Once called the thrown of Satan by the early Christians, It is one of the locations to the Seven Churches of Revelation, Acropolis of Pergamon very stunning, temple of Trajan and the remains of library will impress you very much. Overnight stay in Kusadasi or Selcuk. (Breakfast, Lunch and accomidation included)DAY 3 EPHESUS SMALL-GROUP TOUR Today will be short driving and more relax than the previous days, from Kusadasi to Ephesus is only 20 minutes driving distance. Mosque of Isa Bey from 14th century is going to be the first venue, afterwards we will be visiting ancient Ephesus; it is much larger than you expected. Even though, the history of Ephesus goes back to the 2nd Millennium BC. remains that you will be visiting start from the 3rd Century BC. such an important place for Jewish and Christian Heritage. St. Paul preached. In theGreat Theater, the conditions of Odeon Celsus library, marble road temples will surprise you very much. Open buffet lunch in a local Turkish restaurant.Overnight stay in Kusadasi. (Breakfast, Lunch and accomidation included)DAY 4 PAMUKKALE AND HIERAPOLISFrom Kusadası to Pamukkale takes about three hours on arrival to Pamukkale which is known as Cotton Castle, we will be visiting Hierapolis ancient city from Roman era, it has the largest ancient cemetery with different types, main road, ancient roman bath and the theater are worth to see. Pamukkale very unique natural formation with calcium terraces it famous with thermal baths (B, L) Tour finish around 16:00pm. We will take your to bus station and give you a bus ticket for Istanbul. Bus departure from Pamukkale around 17:00pm then arrive to Istanbul early in the morning. Or if you have a flight ticket from Denizli airport or İzmir Airport we could transfer you to Airport instead of bus ticket.(Breakfast, Lunch and bus ticket included)End of our serviceOur all efforts are to make your holiday unforgettable and smooth!We hope to see you again
Daily Secrets of Gallipoli Tour From Istanbul
In the morning at 6:30am, you will be picked up from your hotel in Istanbul and there will be a drive to Gallipoli peninsula in Canakkale with a comfortable luxury bus. You may have your breakfast for free on the stop during the trip.You will visit the famous battlefield, Brighton Beach, Ari Burnu and ANZAC Cove graveyards, Lonepine Australian memorial and the cemetery.You will also see the tunnels which were used once upon a time during the World War and trenches at Johnstons Jolly, the Nek cemetery, Ataturk memorial in Chunuk Bair and New Zealand memorial and cemetery. By the end of the tour, you will be transferred back to your hotel in Istanbul in the evening around 10pm.
3 Day ANZAC Dawn Service Gallipoli and Troy Tour from Istanbul and Back
Tour meets at the front door of Hagia Sophia Museum (Ayasofya muzesi in Turkish) in Istanbul on 23 April 2016. On the arrival day at Gallipoli visit Gallipoli ANZAC Battlefields and across the Dardanelles by a car ferry for overnight stay at Canakkale in a 3 star hotel. On the Gallipoli tour visit Brighton Beach, Beach Cemetery, Ariburnu Cemetery, Lone Pine Memorial (Australian Memorial), Johnston’s Jolly, 57th Regiment Turkish Memorial, Chunuk Bair Memorial (New Zealand Memorial).On the second day the tour goes to the Troy Ancient Site and spends the night at ANZAC Dawn Service Site at The North Beach at Gallipoli Peninsula. On 25 April 2016 Tour returns to Istanbul late afternoon after the Dawn Service, Service at Lone Pine and Chunuk Bair.