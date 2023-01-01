Sultan Marshes

This Ramsar-listed wetland area encompasses over 24,000 hectares of marshland and is one of Turkey's most important birdwatching sites. A major resting point on migration routes, 301 bird species can be spotted here including flamingos, red-necked grebes, Eurasian coots and reed buntings. From the ticket office in Ovaciftliği village, an impressive boardwalk route stretches into the marshes between tall reed beds and is loomed over by snow-capped Erciyes Daği (Mt Erciyes). There's also a small museum and a wildlife-viewing tower.