Latrine

Pamukkale

This large latrine building at Hierapolis has two floor channels, for sewage and for fresh water.

    Hierapolis

    0.67 MILES

    This ancient spa city's location atop Pamukkale's tourist-magnet travertines is quite spectacular. Founded as a curative centre around 190 BC by Eumenes…

  • Travertines

    Travertines

    0.63 MILES

    The World Heritage–listed saucer-shaped travertines (or terraces) of Pamukkale wind sideways down the powder-white mountain above the village, providing a…

  • Afrodisias

    Afrodisias

    26.58 MILES

    Added to Unesco's World Heritage List in 2017, this remote site in the Anatolian hinterland trumps many of Turkey's ancient sites for its sheer scale and…

  • Roman Theatre

    Roman Theatre

    0.69 MILES

    The Roman theatre is the highlight of Hierapolis, dramatically sitting uphill from the site and overlooking the ruins and mountains beyond. The stage area…

  • Laodicea

    Laodicea

    6.94 MILES

    Laodicea was once a commercial city straddling two major trade routes, famed for its black wool, banking and medicines. Cicero lived here for a time and…

  • Martyrium of St Philip the Apostle

    Martyrium of St Philip the Apostle

    0.54 MILES

    The extraordinary octagonal Martyrium of St Philip the Apostle at Hierapolis is built on the site where it's believed that St Philip was martyred. The…

  • Hierapolis Archaeology Museum

    Hierapolis Archaeology Museum

    0.65 MILES

    Housed in former Roman baths, this excellent museum exhibits spectacular sarcophagi from nearby archaeological site Laodicea and elsewhere; small finds…

  • Temple of Apollo

    Temple of Apollo

    0.61 MILES

    The foundations of the Temple of Apollo at Hierapolis remain today. Once the heart of the city, this was where people came to consult the temple's oracle…

1. Roman Baths

0.05 MILES

This 2nd-century baths complex later became a basilica during the Byzantine era.

2. Agora

0.14 MILES

The vast 2nd-century agora was once surrounded by marble porticoes with Ionic columns on three sides, and enclosed by a basilica on the fourth. It's one…

3. Arch of Domitian

0.18 MILES

The twin-towered ruins of the Arch of Domitian are at the northern end of Hierapolis. Just before them is the surprisingly large latrine building, with…

4. Necropolis

0.19 MILES

The necropolis (cemetery) at Hierapolis rambles across the hills and is one of the most fascinating parts of the ancient city ruins. The path through the…

5. Hellenistic Theatre

0.24 MILES

Hack across the Hierapolis hillside, in a westerly direction from the Martyrium of St Philip the Apostle, and eventually you'll come to a completely…

6. North Gate

0.51 MILES

About 3km from Pamukkale, on the road to Karahayıt, the northern gate into Hierapolis allows you to enter the site via the necropolis and Frontinus St.

