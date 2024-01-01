Ak Han

Pamukkale

Ak Han (c 1251) is a well-preserved Seljuk caravanserai with a beautifully carved gateway. You'll find it en route to the cave Kaklık Mağarası from Pamukkale. It is located just off the Denizli–Kaklık highway, about 1km east of the Pamukkale turn-off.

