Welcome to Bodrum Town
Urban planners have sought to preserve Bodrum's essential Aegean character, which was influenced by the Cretans who moved here during the population exchange of the 1920s. Today, laws restrict buildings' heights, and the whitewashed houses with bright-blue trim evoke a lost era. The evocative castle and the ancient ruins around town also help keep Bodrum a discerning step above the rest.
Top experiences in Bodrum Town
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Bodrum Town activities
Bodrum Peninsula Cruise Including Lunch
Start your day with a pickup from your centrally located Bodrum hotel, and then travel by minivan to the port. Step aboard your hydrofoil boat and take a seat out on deck as you cruise away from the city and around some of Turkey’s most unspoiled stretches of coastline.The exact route taken depends on the sea conditions on the day of your cruise, but it will always take in several of the beautiful sheltered bays and pine-fringed beaches that personify the Bodrum Peninsula. Enjoy frequent stops to swim, snorkel and top up your tan. Perhaps take a book with you to read in the sun, or simply sit back and ogle the scenery as you cruise from cove to cove.Kara Ada — or Black Island — is a site that is always taken in on your cruise, so enjoy a stop to bathe in the grotto and see if its mineral waters enhance your complexion, as legend suggests. The island is a popular stop-off on cruises around Turkey’s so-called Turquoise Coast, so look out for swanky yachts and gulets (traditional Turkish sailing boats) bobbing around the island’s chic shores. Roughly halfway through the day, enjoy a stop for lunch, cooked on board by your crew. Meals vary, but typically include a fresh salad, grilled chicken and rice or pasta.After exploring the scenic coastline of the Bodrum Peninsula, start cruising back to Bodrum. On arrival at the city’s port, swap from your hydrofoil to your minivan, and finish your day trip with a drop-off at your Bodrum hotel.
Kos Island Independent Day Trip from Bodrum
Start your day with a hotel pickup from your Bodrum hotel, and then board your hydrofoil in Bodrum to cruise southwest to the island of Kos, roughly twenty minutes away. The most easterly Greek island, Kos sits adrift in the southeastern Aegean Sea and boasts paradisaical scenery and history in equal measures. After docking at the port, how you spend your time on the gorgeous island is up to you. All entrance fees, food and drinks are at your own expense. Follow the footsteps of sun worshipers to the island’s best beaches and enjoy a day of soaking up the sun on the sand. Visit Paradise Beach for soft sand and calm waters, relax in tranquil seclusion at Limnionas Beach or maybe stroll along the pebbled shores of Agios Theologos Beach.If you are keen to discover the island’s urban delights, head into Kos town to explore its palm-fringed streets, thronged with restaurants, bars and shops. The town is home to some of the island’s more interesting historical landmarks and Roman ruins. Perhaps pay a visit to the Castle of the Knights (Kos Nerantzia Castle), to explore the ruined towers, battlements and ramparts that date to the days of the knights’ reign. The group of Christian crusaders occupied the city from the 14th century for some 200 years.Having enjoyed your day, make your own way back to the island’s port at the prearranged time. Then, simply re-board your hydrofoil, and cruise back over the sea to Bodrum. Your independent day trip then finishes with a drop-off at your Bodrum hotel.
Pamukkale Day Trip from Bodrum
Start your tour in the early morning with a pickup from your centrally located Bodrum hotel. Settle into your air-conditioned coach and head for a local restaurant to enjoy a delicious breakfast (own expense).Then, continue to Pamukkale, roughly 2.5 hours away. On arrival, admire this spectacular UNESCO-listed geological site, whose name translates as ‘Cotton Castle’ in Turkish, and whose bright white terraces, pools and other formations bring to mind shimmering fairytale castles. With time here spent at your leisure, perhaps walk around and take photos of these stunning, calcified terraces, and marvel at how they were formed from calcium-rich hot springs solidifying as they cascaded down the 656-foot (200m) cliffs.Next, explore the archaeological site of Hierapolis: the ruins of a Greco-Roman spa city above Pamukkale. Stroll around the ruined temples and streets, and see the 12,000-seater Roman theater and haunting necropolis — a cemetery of 1,200 tombs.Enjoy free time to perhaps take a swim in Pamukkale’s modern thermal pools or Cleopatra’s Pool (own expense), a Roman-carved pool littered with submerged marble pillars.Next, visit a restaurant for an included buffet lunch. Enjoy a wide choice of salads, main courses and desserts, all washed down with drinks that are available at your own expense.Afterward, watch a demonstration at a carpet weaving center, and then return to Bodrum, with a break for refreshments (own expense) on route. Your tour ends with an early evening hotel drop-off in Bodrum.
2-day Ephesus and Pamukkale Tour from Bodrum
Your tour includes round-trip travel in an air-conditioned coach, overnight accommodation at a 3-star hotel in Pamukkale, and an included hotel dinner on the evening of Day 1. On Day 2, enjoy breakfast at your hotel, plus an included lunch.
4x4 Jeep Tour of the Bodrum Peninsula from Bodrum
Leave your centrally located Bodrum hotel by open-top 4x4 jeep — a Suzuki model — and then travel into the heart of the Bodrum Peninsula’s countryside. Relax as your guide drives, and gaze out over the landscape, admiring sweeping pine forests, picture-perfect bays and sleepy coastal villages. Your first stop is in Ciftlikkoy, one of the aforementioned villages that's typified by pretty stone farmhouses and fig tree-speckled fields. Enjoy a coffee break in the sun (own expense), and then travel further inland, passing through the mountains, to the peninsula’s highest peak. Stop for photos and drink in the powerful panoramic views that stretch as far as the eye can see.Continue traveling through the laid-back mountain village of Etrim where carpets are made, and then pass into Mumcular village. As you travel between villages and along the meandering country paths, your guide will share stories about day-to-day life on the beautiful Bodrum Peninsula.Enjoy a break of roughly an hour for lunch and swimming in the small town of Mazi, an unspoiled town that sits atop a gloriously secluded cove. After a BBQ lunch, slip on your bathing suit and take a refreshing dip in the sea before continuing to explore the area. In the afternoon, travel off-road through the shaded forests, breathing in the scent of the fragrant pine leaves as you look out for wildlife and flowers. Your route through the cool forest paths leads toward Bodrum, and your tour finishes with a hotel drop-off in the early evening.
Bodrum Shore Excursion: Private Half-Day City Highlights Tour
Make the most of your time in port with this private half-day tour of Bodrum’s historical highlights. Meet your private guide at the port and settle into your private, air-conditioned minivan for your tour.Enjoy the views of Bodrum on route to your first stop, Bodrum Castle (Castle of St Peter). Perched on a promontory dividing the city’s two bays, this Crusader fort was built by the Knights of St John in 1402 before being seized by the Ottomans in 1522.Head inside and see the courtyard, dungeons and battlements as your guide tells you about the Crusader knights who held the fort and emblazoned its walls with their coats of arms. Much of the castle is devoted to Bodrum Museum of Underwater Archaeology, a treasure-trove of artifacts found under the local seas. Admire jars, jewelry and weapons found on ancient shipwrecks and wonder at the prize exhibit of the Uluburun shipwreck: a wooden Bronze Age merchant ship recovered from the sea in 1982.Continue to the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus: the site of the tomb of King Mausolus, who ruled over the ancient city of Halicarnassus that once stood on the site of Bodrum, in the 4th century BC. Inspect the broken relics as your guide details the once-glorious tomb, once one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.Lastly, head for Bodrum Amphitheater. Cut into a hillside, this impressive structure dates to the 4th century BC and Roman times. Explore the orchestra with your guide and view the steep tiers of seats, some still engraved with their patrons’ names.Afterward, drive back to the cruise terminal, where your tour concludes.Please note: the order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Bodrum cruise port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.