Bodrum Shore Excursion: Private Half-Day City Highlights Tour

Make the most of your time in port with this private half-day tour of Bodrum’s historical highlights. Meet your private guide at the port and settle into your private, air-conditioned minivan for your tour.Enjoy the views of Bodrum on route to your first stop, Bodrum Castle (Castle of St Peter). Perched on a promontory dividing the city’s two bays, this Crusader fort was built by the Knights of St John in 1402 before being seized by the Ottomans in 1522.Head inside and see the courtyard, dungeons and battlements as your guide tells you about the Crusader knights who held the fort and emblazoned its walls with their coats of arms. Much of the castle is devoted to Bodrum Museum of Underwater Archaeology, a treasure-trove of artifacts found under the local seas. Admire jars, jewelry and weapons found on ancient shipwrecks and wonder at the prize exhibit of the Uluburun shipwreck: a wooden Bronze Age merchant ship recovered from the sea in 1982.Continue to the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus: the site of the tomb of King Mausolus, who ruled over the ancient city of Halicarnassus that once stood on the site of Bodrum, in the 4th century BC. Inspect the broken relics as your guide details the once-glorious tomb, once one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.Lastly, head for Bodrum Amphitheater. Cut into a hillside, this impressive structure dates to the 4th century BC and Roman times. Explore the orchestra with your guide and view the steep tiers of seats, some still engraved with their patrons’ names.Afterward, drive back to the cruise terminal, where your tour concludes.Please note: the order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Bodrum cruise port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.