Honeymooners, start your engines! Fronting onto a magnificent beach, Fafá Island Resort is the most elegant on Tongatapu’s offshore islands, but it makes a great day trip from Nuku'alofa too. Day-trip boats to Fafá depart Faua Jetty at 11am and return at 4.30pm daily.

The resort's traditional-style fale are perfect in their simplicity, with wood-shingle roofs and walls of woven palm leaves. Accommodation starts at T$400 per double (extra person T$90, half/full board T$110/135).