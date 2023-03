As you round the coast to the north of Mu’a, keep an eye out for Tonga's famed fishing pigs. When the tide is out, these unusual porkers trot out into the shallows and snuffle around in search of seafood. The word is they taste saltier than their land-based brethren. Not something you see every day! There are more fishy pigs along Vuna Rd west of Nuku'alofa.