Want to see the real of Nuku’alofa? Wander through the aisles at Talamahu, Tonga's main fresh-produce hub. You’ll find produce piled into handmade woven-frond baskets, branches of bananas, colourful pyramids of fruit and a few cooked-food stalls – plus outstanding (and affordable) Tongan arts and crafts. The whole place buzzes with talk and commerce, particularly on Saturday mornings.