South of Nuku’alofa, between Tofoa and Pe’a, you’ll pass the private royal residences of the Princess, adorned with white tigers and cannons, and the King, an austere European-style hilltop palace opposite (why are the Princess’s cannons pointing at the King?). After the 2015 coronation, it was unclear which royals would end up living in which houses (ask a passer-by!). No public access: views from the street only.