Utrecht Province
Don't underrate the petite province of Utrecht. Its famous namesake city – with its throngs of students, tree-lined canals and medieval quarter – deserves the limelight. No set piece, it has a plethora of hip, fun bars and cafes. Those with calmer tastes can visit more than a dozen museums big and small. Or wander the back streets and revel in reminders of the 17th century.
And this is no mere city-state. By bike you can explore evocative castles such as the splendid Kasteel de Haar on Utrecht's doorstep. To the east stretches the Randstad's largest park, the Utrechtse Heuvelrug, studded with more magnificent estates. Amersfoort, birthplace of abstract artist Piet Mondrian, is a major city in its own right, the centre radiating plenty of medieval character.
Explore Utrecht Province
- RRietveld-Schröderhuis
Years ahead of its time, this small but uniquely conceived house was built in 1924 by celebrated Utrecht designer Gerrit Rietveld. He'd be amazed to find…
- DDom Under
Talented volunteer guides and fascinating educational films with CGI effects set the historical scene. Then it's your turn to become an amateur…
- MMondriaanhuis
This small but absorbing museum honours the life and work of the famous De Stijl artist Piet Mondrian (1872–1944) in the house where he was born.
- MMuseum Catharijneconvent
Museum Catharijneconvent has the finest collection of medieval religious art in the Netherlands – virtually the history of Christianity, in fact – housed…
- Domtoren
Utrecht's most striking medieval landmark, this 112m tower is worth the 465-step climb for unbeatable city views: on a clear day you can see Amsterdam…
- KKasteel de Haar
The nation's biggest moated castle is a remarkable feast of Gothic spires, turrets and portcullis gates. It has a glorious chapel, and is surrounded by a…
- SSpoorweg Museum
Entered through a gloriously restored 1874 station with magnificent art-nouveau chandeliers, the national railway museum offers countless historic locos,…
- OOnze Lieve Vrouwe Toren
This 15th-century Gothic tower is Amersfoort's defining architectural icon. It's the only surviving component of a church that was otherwise destroyed by…
- KKasteel Amerongen
Kasteel Amerongen is a moated, rectilinear castle-mansion whose sumptuous salons can be perused by joining an hourly guided tour (in Dutch). If you just…
