Rijksmuseum Twenthe

Only a fraction of the 9000-piece art collection of Twente's fine arts museum is exhibited at any one time at this attractive villa, arranged in two wings around a central courtyard. The purpose-built museum was created by textile manufacturer Jan Bernard van Heek and his brother – both passionate art collectors – in 1930 and its collection spans every movement of Western art from the Middle Ages to present. Its medieval sculptures, reliquaries and manuscripts are particularly impressive.

End with a refreshing mint tea and feisty wedge of buttered Twentse krentenwegge (sweet currant bread), a delicious local cake of sorts, in the museum cafe.