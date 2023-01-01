Monument vuurwerkramp Enschede

This unusual monument in a grassy park in front of De Museumfabriek remembers the 23 people who died and thousands injured following a fatal explosion in a firework factory here on 13 May 2000. The black-granite outlines of house foundations embedded in grass evokes the some 400 surrounding homes (and nearby Grolsch brewery) damaged by the explosion and subsequently demolished. The entire Roombeek district, north of Enschede's historic old town, has since been rebuilt.