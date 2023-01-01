In Twente's far eastern realm, snug on the German border, spectacular sand drifts rise up along the banks of the Dinkel River to meet aromatic juniper bushes, pine forests and flat moorland beyond to form a protected, 750-hectare nature reserve. The tiny hamlet of De Lutte is the starting point for a 35km circular cycling trail into the Lutterzand (closed when river water levels are too high) and walkers can enjoy five marked trails (3km to 7km long).

Pick up maps and information at the Tourist Information Point inside the Paviljoen Lutterzand in De Lutte.