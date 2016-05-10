Welcome to Texel
Sweeping white-sand beaches, wildlife-rich nature reserves, sun-dappled forests and quaint villages are among the highlights of Texel, the largest and most visited of the Wadden Islands. About 3km north of the coast of Noord-Holland, Texel (pronounced tes-sel) is 25km long and 9km wide. It was actually two islands until 1835 when a spit of land to Eyerland Island was pumped dry.
Before the Noordzeekanaal opened in the 19th century, Texel was a main stop for ships en route to Asia, Africa and North America: the first trade mission to the East Indies began and ended here. It was also the scene of a colossal maritime disaster: on Christmas day 1593, hurricane-force winds battered a merchant fleet moored off the coast and 44 vessels sank, drowning about a thousand seamen.
Sheep are everywhere across the island; the local wool is highly prized and there are numerous dairies producing cheese. Cyclists will be enchanted and there are enough diversions to keep you entertained for days on end.