Sweeping white-sand beaches, wildlife-rich nature reserves, sun-dappled forests and quaint villages are among the highlights of Texel, the largest and most visited of the Wadden Islands. About 3km north of the coast of Noord-Holland, Texel (pronounced tes-sel) is 25km long and 9km wide. It was actually two islands until 1835 when a spit of land to Eyerland Island was pumped dry.

Read More

Before the Noordzeekanaal opened in the 19th century, Texel was a main stop for ships en route to Asia, Africa and North America: the first trade mission to the East Indies began and ended here. It was also the scene of a colossal maritime disaster: on Christmas day 1593, hurricane-force winds battered a merchant fleet moored off the coast and 44 vessels sank, drowning about a thousand seamen.

Sheep are everywhere across the island; the local wool is highly prized and there are numerous dairies producing cheese. Cyclists will be enchanted and there are enough diversions to keep you entertained for days on end.

Read Less