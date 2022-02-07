At home in one of the country's oldest weighing houses (1528), this evocative museum in the middle of the Brink explores local history. During Deventer's…
Overijssel
With the majestic IJssel River forming much of its western border, it's not surprising that this small province in Central Netherlands is called Overijsse or 'Across the IJssel'. In the east, next door to Germany, the lay of the land is refreshingly hilly, while 'flat and soggy' sums up the former coastline – now landlocked by Flevoland's Noordoostpolder – in the west.
To explore this rural neck of the woods, anchor yourself in the picture-postcard Hanseatic town of Deventer or provincial capital Zwolle. Mooching north, the sweat and tears of peat workers crafted the largely unsung, serene beauty of the Weerribben-Wieden National Park. Making your way through this wetland to the Venetian-style village of Giethoorn in an old-fashioned rowing boat is a highlight. The eastern region of Twente, anchored by university town Enschede, is a secret among local lovers of the remote wild.
Explore Overijssel
- MMuseum de Waag
At home in one of the country's oldest weighing houses (1528), this evocative museum in the middle of the Brink explores local history. During Deventer's…
- OOnze Lieve Vrouwe Basiliek
People from Zwolle say they know they're home when they see the iconic Onze Lieve Vrouwetoren (also known as the Peperbus, or Peppermill), a huge basilica…
- NNieuwe Toren
This landmark tower, built purely as a show of wealth in the 17th century, stands tall (albeit it with an incredible lean) on main street Oudestraat. Its…
- MMuseum De Fundatie
Housed in a neoclassical courthouse by the canal, Zwolle's acclaimed art museum stages large-scale temporary exhibits by contemporary figures. The small…
- GGrote of Lebuïnuskerk
The city's main church is named after the English cleric who founded it in 738; the present Gothic structure dates from the late 15th century. Its many…
- LLutterzand
In Twente's far eastern realm, snug on the German border, spectacular sand drifts rise up along the banks of the Dinkel River to meet aromatic juniper…
- GGrolsch Brewery
One of the world's most famous beers, easily recognisable by its iconic swing-top Pilsner bottle, has been brewed in Enschede since 1895. Guided tours…
- DDe Museumfabriek
Designed to pique and inspire curious minds of all ages, this unusual gallery mixes history-related exhibits with applied arts, local traditional crafts,…
- RRijksmuseum Twenthe
Only a fraction of the 9000-piece art collection of Twente's fine arts museum is exhibited at any one time at this attractive villa, arranged in two wings…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Overijssel.
See
Museum de Waag
At home in one of the country's oldest weighing houses (1528), this evocative museum in the middle of the Brink explores local history. During Deventer's…
See
Onze Lieve Vrouwe Basiliek
People from Zwolle say they know they're home when they see the iconic Onze Lieve Vrouwetoren (also known as the Peperbus, or Peppermill), a huge basilica…
See
Nieuwe Toren
This landmark tower, built purely as a show of wealth in the 17th century, stands tall (albeit it with an incredible lean) on main street Oudestraat. Its…
See
Museum De Fundatie
Housed in a neoclassical courthouse by the canal, Zwolle's acclaimed art museum stages large-scale temporary exhibits by contemporary figures. The small…
See
Grote of Lebuïnuskerk
The city's main church is named after the English cleric who founded it in 738; the present Gothic structure dates from the late 15th century. Its many…
See
Lutterzand
In Twente's far eastern realm, snug on the German border, spectacular sand drifts rise up along the banks of the Dinkel River to meet aromatic juniper…
See
Grolsch Brewery
One of the world's most famous beers, easily recognisable by its iconic swing-top Pilsner bottle, has been brewed in Enschede since 1895. Guided tours…
See
De Museumfabriek
Designed to pique and inspire curious minds of all ages, this unusual gallery mixes history-related exhibits with applied arts, local traditional crafts,…
See
Rijksmuseum Twenthe
Only a fraction of the 9000-piece art collection of Twente's fine arts museum is exhibited at any one time at this attractive villa, arranged in two wings…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Overijssel
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.