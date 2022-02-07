Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overijssel

With the majestic IJssel River forming much of its western border, it's not surprising that this small province in Central Netherlands is called Overijsse or 'Across the IJssel'. In the east, next door to Germany, the lay of the land is refreshingly hilly, while 'flat and soggy' sums up the former coastline – now landlocked by Flevoland's Noordoostpolder – in the west.

To explore this rural neck of the woods, anchor yourself in the picture-postcard Hanseatic town of Deventer or provincial capital Zwolle. Mooching north, the sweat and tears of peat workers crafted the largely unsung, serene beauty of the Weerribben-Wieden National Park. Making your way through this wetland to the Venetian-style village of Giethoorn in an old-fashioned rowing boat is a highlight. The eastern region of Twente, anchored by university town Enschede, is a secret among local lovers of the remote wild.

Explore Overijssel

  • M

    Museum de Waag

    At home in one of the country's oldest weighing houses (1528), this evocative museum in the middle of the Brink explores local history. During Deventer's…

  • O

    Onze Lieve Vrouwe Basiliek

    People from Zwolle say they know they're home when they see the iconic Onze Lieve Vrouwetoren (also known as the Peperbus, or Peppermill), a huge basilica…

  • N

    Nieuwe Toren

    This landmark tower, built purely as a show of wealth in the 17th century, stands tall (albeit it with an incredible lean) on main street Oudestraat. Its…

  • M

    Museum De Fundatie

    Housed in a neoclassical courthouse by the canal, Zwolle's acclaimed art museum stages large-scale temporary exhibits by contemporary figures. The small…

  • G

    Grote of Lebuïnuskerk

    The city's main church is named after the English cleric who founded it in 738; the present Gothic structure dates from the late 15th century. Its many…

  • L

    Lutterzand

    In Twente's far eastern realm, snug on the German border, spectacular sand drifts rise up along the banks of the Dinkel River to meet aromatic juniper…

  • G

    Grolsch Brewery

    One of the world's most famous beers, easily recognisable by its iconic swing-top Pilsner bottle, has been brewed in Enschede since 1895. Guided tours…

  • D

    De Museumfabriek

    Designed to pique and inspire curious minds of all ages, this unusual gallery mixes history-related exhibits with applied arts, local traditional crafts,…

  • R

    Rijksmuseum Twenthe

    Only a fraction of the 9000-piece art collection of Twente's fine arts museum is exhibited at any one time at this attractive villa, arranged in two wings…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Overijssel.

  • See

    Museum de Waag

    At home in one of the country's oldest weighing houses (1528), this evocative museum in the middle of the Brink explores local history. During Deventer's…

  • See

    Onze Lieve Vrouwe Basiliek

    People from Zwolle say they know they're home when they see the iconic Onze Lieve Vrouwetoren (also known as the Peperbus, or Peppermill), a huge basilica…

  • See

    Nieuwe Toren

    This landmark tower, built purely as a show of wealth in the 17th century, stands tall (albeit it with an incredible lean) on main street Oudestraat. Its…

  • See

    Museum De Fundatie

    Housed in a neoclassical courthouse by the canal, Zwolle's acclaimed art museum stages large-scale temporary exhibits by contemporary figures. The small…

  • See

    Grote of Lebuïnuskerk

    The city's main church is named after the English cleric who founded it in 738; the present Gothic structure dates from the late 15th century. Its many…

  • See

    Lutterzand

    In Twente's far eastern realm, snug on the German border, spectacular sand drifts rise up along the banks of the Dinkel River to meet aromatic juniper…

  • See

    Grolsch Brewery

    One of the world's most famous beers, easily recognisable by its iconic swing-top Pilsner bottle, has been brewed in Enschede since 1895. Guided tours…

  • See

    De Museumfabriek

    Designed to pique and inspire curious minds of all ages, this unusual gallery mixes history-related exhibits with applied arts, local traditional crafts,…

  • See

    Rijksmuseum Twenthe

    Only a fraction of the 9000-piece art collection of Twente's fine arts museum is exhibited at any one time at this attractive villa, arranged in two wings…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Overijssel

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.