The 17th-century Czech educational reformer, Jan Amos Komensky (Comenius), is buried in the Waalse Kapel (Walloon Chapel) of the fortress's former monastery. His life and work (he promoted the concepts of universal education for rich and poor) are related next door at the Comenius Museum. Tickets are only available from the tourist office and the Vestingmuseum, not at the Comenius Museum itself.