Displays in this small museum, inside the former town hall (1683) next to the church, focus on the town's seafaring history and traditional crafts, in particular the fine art of 16th- and 17th-century furniture painting for which Hindeloopen is renowned. A couple of rooms feature blue-and-white Frisian ceramic wall tiles and life-sized recreations of people in traditional dress in 1740.

Captions are in Dutch; ask for an English information sheet at the ticket desk.